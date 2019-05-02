TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting third child

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds attend the

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" in Times Square on Thursday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

By Newsday Staff
Print

Baby on board!

Blake Lively, 31, and husband Ryan Reynolds, 42, are expecting their third child.

The actors revealed they're expecting at the Manhattan premiere of Reynolds' new movie, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," Thursday. Lively walked the red carpet looking visibly pregnant in a yellow dress and posed for some photos while cradling her baby bump.

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to People magazine's request for comment.

The couple, who according to People live in Bedford, New York, in Westchester County, have daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Lively and Reynolds wed in 2012.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Members of the Wild Boars, the soccer team Netflix announces deal for film about Thailand's cave boys
"Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes is writing new HBO to air 'Gilded Age' series from 'Downton Abbey' creator
Elsie Fisher in A24 Film's "Eight Grade" directed Meet Kanopy: A different kind of streaming service
Monica Raymund, seen at the 2016 Winter TCA New Starz series about opioid crisis filming on LI
Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) "Dragonstone" throne in HBO's 'GoT's' Dragonstone throne coming to LI mall
Emily Watson in HBO's "Chernobyl." 'Chernobyl': Powerful, remarkable miniseries