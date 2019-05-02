Baby on board!

Blake Lively, 31, and husband Ryan Reynolds, 42, are expecting their third child.

The actors revealed they're expecting at the Manhattan premiere of Reynolds' new movie, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," Thursday. Lively walked the red carpet looking visibly pregnant in a yellow dress and posed for some photos while cradling her baby bump.

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to People magazine's request for comment.

The couple, who according to People live in Bedford, New York, in Westchester County, have daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Lively and Reynolds wed in 2012.