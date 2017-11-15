Country-music star and “The Voice” mentor/judge Blake Shelton has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017.

“Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful,” tweeted Shelton, 41, alluding to the 1980s Pantene hair products commercial in which model-actress Kelly LeBrock uttered that famous line. He then went on riffing in subsequent tweets, “I just made a drink. A sexy drink. I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle. I have the hiccups . . . And they sound so sexy.”

When 2008 People pick Hugh Jackman tweeted, “Hey Blake Shelton . . . take it from me . . . humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask Ryan Reynolds,” the 2010 and 2016 Sexiest. “Thank you my good looking associate,” Shelton replied. “I shall take your advice.”

“It’s interesting,” Shelton’s girlfriend and former “Voice” mentor/judge Gwen Stefani, 48, told People, “because I don’t think any of those things like beauty or . . . [sexiness] or whatever way you want to describe humans is necessarily a physical thing that people are attracted to. It’s all about the heart, and he has that big ol’ gigantic heart in there, so he’s quite an attractive human. I’m not the only one that thinks it!”