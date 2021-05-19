TODAY'S PAPER
'Blue Bloods' name-checks LI Italian deli again in season finale

Will Hochman as Joe Hill in the season

Will Hochman as Joe Hill in the season 11 finale of "Blue Bloods."   Credit: CBS / John Paul Filo

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The CBS police-family drama "Blue Bloods" ended its 11th season Friday with a callback to a Long Island institution: Razzano's Salumeria e Latticini in Glen Cove, which had gotten name-checked in a previous episode.

A traditional Sunday-dinner scene always closes the show about second-generation NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), his two sons (Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes) and a grandson (Will Hochman) on the force, his daughter (Bridget Moynahan) in the Manhattan DA's office and his retired commissioner father, Henry (Len Cariou). In this episode, titled "Justifies the Means," Henry tells great-grandson Joe Hill (Hochman) as the family prepares to eat, "The food came from that place out in Glen Cove that you like."

"We didn't know your favorite food," adds Frank. "The only thing we had to go on was that stuff you gave us that time."

That was a reference to "Atonement," the third episode of season 11, which aired Dec. 18, when Joe arrived at Frank's home bearing groceries for Sunday dinner. "I didn't want to be the only person in Reagan history who didn't contribute to family dinner," he explains. "So I made a trip out to Razzano's in Glen Cove" and begins itemizing the food as he takes it from the bag.

"Sweet sopressata. Hot sopressata," he says, referring to two kinds of the smoked and pressed dry sausage, which comes cured or uncured depending on the regional recipe. "Prosciutto di Parma," he continues, referring to a dry-cured ham imported from that region of Italy. "Eggplant rollatini. Real mortadella," he says of the cooked, cured pork from Bologna, Italy, differentiating it from bologna. And finally, "Look at this: Fresh mozzarella. It's still warm."

It was unclear if any of those episodes' writing or producing staff other than executive producer Brian Burns — who was raised in Valley Stream with his filmmaker brother, Edward Burns — have ties to Long Island.

