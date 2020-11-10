Blue Ivy Carter, 8, narrates 'Hair Love' audiobook

Eight-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest child of pop star Beyoncé and her husband, music mogul and hip-hop artist Jay-Z, has recorded the audiobook narration for the children's book based on this year's Oscar-winning animated short, "Hair Love."

"Our Hair Love audiobook is live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter," wrote the short film's writer, co-director and co-producer, Matthew A. Cherry, 38, on Instagram and Facebook Monday. An excerpt of the 4-minute audiobook is at publisher Audible's website.

The print book, written by Cherry and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, was published in May 2019 and became a bestseller. Work by then had long been underway on the Kickstarter-funded animated short itself, which was released theatrically as the opener for "The Angry Birds Movie 2" in August 2019.

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z has commented publicly on their daughter's audiobook narration.

The animated short follows an African-American father trying to style his young daughter Zuri's unruly hair, having much comical trouble doing so despite the advice of an online tutorial (voiced by "Insecure" star Issa Rae). By the end of the short the reason for Zuri's mother being unavailable to help is revealed, as is the fate of mom's own hair.