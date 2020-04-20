Blue Ivy Carter offers handwashing advice in homemade PSA

Blue Ivy Carter, the 8-year-old daughter of music stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is spreading the word about not spreading the coronavirus.

"Blue's PSA," wrote Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, 66, on her Instagram IGTV account, posting a roughly minute-long, homemade public-service announcement by the youngster. "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus."

In the video — an overhead shot of Blue Ivy's hands at a marble counter on which rest a bowl of black specks suspended in liquid, a pepper mill, and a ramekin containing liquid soap — the girl explains that, "Since we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too. This is why it's important to wash your hands."

The specks in the bowl represent "the coronavirus or any virus — it's actually just pepper. So you're going to want to stick your finger inside of the mixture of soap," she says, doing so with one fingertip. "Make sure you get a lot on there." She then touches the liquid in the bowl, and the pepper immediately disperses. "And the virus goes out."

With simple logic, Blue Ivy goes on to say, "This is why it's very important to wash your hands, because if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean. But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick."

Scientists have explained that soap combats not only the COVID-19 coronavirus but most viruses because it breaks down a fat membrane that holds such a virus together. When that fatty layer dissolves, the virus collapses and becomes inactive.

"So, peace out," Blue Ivy concludes. "I hope you guys are safe. Wash your hands extra and please stay at home. Love ya'll. Bye."

Neither pop star Beyoncé nor rapper and music mogul Jay-Z have commented on social media about their daughter's initiative. The couple also are parents to nearly 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.