Personal trainer and TV personality Bob Harper, former host of "The Biggest Loser," has become engaged to boyfriend Anton Gutierrez.

"Well this happened yesterday," Harper, 53, posted on Instagram Saturday, with a close-up photo of his heavily tattooed hand intertwined with that of Gutierrez at the West Village restaurant Via Carota, each wearing what Harper tagged as Cartier rings. Bravo TV personality and "Real Housewives" impresario Andy Cohen commented, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! (And Via Carota is the perfect place to celebrate!)."

On his own Instagram page, Gutierrez posted a similar photo from a slightly different angle, writing, "I can do this forever."