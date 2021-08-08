TODAY'S PAPER
Bob Odenkirk updates fans on health after recent heart attack

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is posting

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is posting about his health, and joking, after a recent heart attack. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Valerie Macon

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is assuring fans that his recovery from a heart attack is progressing well.

"I am doing great," the 58-year-old actor tweeted Saturday, following his hospitalization on July 27 after collapsing while filming his AMC drama series in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

On July 30, following initial reports of on-set collapse, Odenkirk specified on Twitter, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada" — who according to the Internet Movie Database is a registered nurse who served as a medical adviser on the related telefilm "El Camino" — "and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and [co-production company] SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Odenkirk has notched four Emmy Award nominations for best actor for the series, a "Breaking Bad" spinoff that has been shooting a sixth and final season expected to air next year.

