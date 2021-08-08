"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is assuring fans that his recovery from a heart attack is progressing well.

"I am doing great," the 58-year-old actor tweeted Saturday, following his hospitalization on July 27 after collapsing while filming his AMC drama series in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

On July 30, following initial reports of on-set collapse, Odenkirk specified on Twitter, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada" — who according to the Internet Movie Database is a registered nurse who served as a medical adviser on the related telefilm "El Camino" — "and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and [co-production company] SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Odenkirk has notched four Emmy Award nominations for best actor for the series, a "Breaking Bad" spinoff that has been shooting a sixth and final season expected to air next year.