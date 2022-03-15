TODAY'S PAPER
Bob Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

Comedian Bob Saget's body was found in his

Comedian Bob Saget's body was found in his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Fractures around Bob Saget's eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting "something hard, covered by something soft," such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV's star's death.

In the incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida, a detective notes that Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said the fractures "would have stunned Mr. Saget," and that he would have experienced dizziness. Had he been with people at the time, they would have noticed "confusion, balance, and/or slurred speech," the report states. It does not pinpoint a location for Saget's fall.

The medical examiner concluded after the autopsy in January that Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall. Investigators called to the luxury hotel suite found no evidence of struggle, foul play or signs that anyone else had been in Saget's suite during his stay. A toxicology analysis didn't show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget's body.

There were no signs of blood on the hotel bed's sheets or bedspread, according to the report released Tuesday.

An initial examination of Saget's body in the hotel suite showed that he had slight swelling and small bruises in the corner of his left eye. "There were no other indications of any type of trauma or injury," the report states.

The 65-year-old entertainer was found by a hotel security officer on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9 after he had failed to check out of the hotel and his family had asked for a well-being check.

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

Meanwhile, a judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into Saget's death. Saget's family had filed a lawsuit seeking the order.

