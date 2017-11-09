This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Bob Saget, web host Kelly Rizzo engaged, report says

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the Garden

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the Garden Of Laughs benefit at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2017, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Newsday Staff
“Fuller House” star Bob Saget, 61, revealed early on Wednesday that he is engaged to Kelly Rizzo, his girlfriend of two years, People magazine reports. Rizzo, 38, is a Chicago native and host of the web series “Eat Travel Rock.”

Saget posted on his Instagram page a photo of the two at a restaurant with friends Katie Killean and “Seinfeld” producer George Shapiro. Rizzo is wearing a diamond solitaire engagement ring.

This is Saget’s second marriage. He was previously married to Sherri Kramer for 15 years until 1997. They have three adult daughters.

