“Fuller House” star Bob Saget, 61, revealed early on Wednesday that he is engaged to Kelly Rizzo, his girlfriend of two years, People magazine reports. Rizzo, 38, is a Chicago native and host of the web series “Eat Travel Rock.”

Saget posted on his Instagram page a photo of the two at a restaurant with friends Katie Killean and “Seinfeld” producer George Shapiro. Rizzo is wearing a diamond solitaire engagement ring.

This is Saget’s second marriage. He was previously married to Sherri Kramer for 15 years until 1997. They have three adult daughters.