Bobby Bones, Caitlin Parker marry in Nashville

Country-music DJ and reality-TV star Bobby Bones and his fiancee Caitlin Parker were married Saturday at their Nashville home.

"Greatest night of my life. Love you @caitcparker," wrote the "American Idol" mentor, 41, born Bobby Estell, on Instagram Sunday alongside three photos from People magazine, the first to report the wedding. Parker as well on Saturday posted the photos to Instagram, writing, "It's Mrs. Estell to you," and added, "I love you with everything I have, @mrbobbybones."

Monday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Bones had answered fans' questions, including about his ring: "Have it on now. Feels physically weird. But love it. I'm sure I'll get used to it. I've never worn a ring!"

Guests included country stars Dierks Bentley and Jake Owen and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, with former tennis star Andy Roddick serving as one of the groomsmen, People said.

Noting that Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay sang the first wedding-dance song: The Beach Boys' "Forever" as covered by the fictional band Jesse and the Rippers on a 1992 episode of "Full House," after being used as a wedding song on the show a year earlier. Using it was Parker's idea, Bones said on Instagram Stories. "But we both loved Full House. And Jessie and Rippers!" On Tuesday, Bones posted a honeymoon photo of himself and Parker, 29, at the ruins of the Acropolis in Greece, joking, "Found an old fixer upper. May try to restore."