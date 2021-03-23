TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Autopsy report: Bobby Brown's son died from drugs, alcohol

Bobby Brown, left, and son Bobby Brown

 Bobby Brown, left, and son Bobby Brown Jr. appear at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. Credit: Invision / AP / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
Print

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl, an autopsy report released Monday said.

Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 28 on Nov. 18. At the time authorities said only that they believed no foul play was involved.

Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, who had last seen him alive that morning, found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor and called paramedics, who declared him dead, the report says.

He had a history of drug and alcohol use and his death was ruled an accident, the report says.

Brown Jr.'s mother was Kim Ward, with whom Brown had been in a long relationship.

The elder Brown sprang to fame with New Edition in the early 1980s, and was one of the biggest solo stars in music during the late '80s and '90s.

In 2012, Bobby Brown's ex-wife, Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors. She was 48.

In 2015, their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found facedown in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home. She was in a coma for six months before dying at age 22 of causes investigators could not pinpoint. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

Her ex-partner, Nick Gordon, was found liable for her death in a lawsuit, but was never criminally charged. Gordon died last year at age 30.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Long Island's Luke Islam is in the new 'AGT' favorite from LI stars in 'Mighty Ducks' sequel
Jamie Foxx, left, is set to play Mike Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in limited series
Katie Couric recently ended her stint as guest Couric 'Jeopardy!' gig raises $230G to fight cancer
CBS says its daytime show "The Talk" will CBS extends 'The Talk' hiatus amid Osbourne probe
Natalie Portman and partner Sophie Mas said they Portman, partner ink 1st-look deal with Apple TV Plus
Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler in "Law Spring TV and streaming preview: 46 great shows to watch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?