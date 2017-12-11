Emmy Award-winning-actor Bobby Cannavale has revealed the name of his four-week-old son with actress Rose Byrne.

“Rafa,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” at the premiere Sunday of his new film, the animated feature “Ferdinand.” “I hadn’t given one of my children a Latin name yet,” explained the 47-year-old Tony nominee, whose father is Italian and whose mother is Cuban.

The names of his actor son Jacob, 22, with ex-wife Jenny Lumet, and Rocco, 22 months, with Byrne, had “honored both moms’ heritage, and so I wanted to honor my mom’s side of the family,” he said. “And, you know,” he added jokingly, “[Tennis star] Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches, so we were like, ‘How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.’ And that was it.”

Cannavale and Byrne have been together since 2012.