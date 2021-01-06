TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Bobby Shmurda to be eligible for release in February

Rapper Bobby Shmurda's prison sentence is otherwise set

Rapper Bobby Shmurda's prison sentence is otherwise set to expire in December.   Credit: AP / Scott Roth

By The Associated Press
Print

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda will be eligible for release from prison next month, the New York State Department of Corrections said on Monday.

Shmurda, whose legal name is Ackquille Pollard, was sentenced to 7 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges in connection to what prosecutors said was a leading role in a gang in Brooklyn's East Flatbush neighborhood, The New York Times reported.

Authorities arrested Shmurda in late 2014 after he left a recording studio near Radio City Music Hall, only days after he performed "Hot Boy" for a national television audience on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Investigators found two handguns and a small amount of crack cocaine in a car in which he was riding, authorities said.

Shmurda was denied parole in September, in part for disciplinary actions taken against him while incarcerated, and subsequently ordered to his maximum sentence until Dec. 21, 2021. He is currently incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, according to the Department of Corrections inmate database.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Ken Jennings starts his time as interim guest LI 'Jeopardy!' contestants weigh in as the post-Trebek era begins
Nnamdi Asomugha as Robert Halloway and Tessa Thompson 'Sylvie's Love': Lovely romance with first-rate acting
Los Angeles-produced late-night shows for Jimmy Kimmel, left, Kimmel, Corden shows again airing from hosts' homes
Surviving cast members of TV's "The Waltons" are 'Waltons' cast reunite for online fundraiser
Ted Danson (l) and Bobby Moynihan in NBC's 'Mr. Mayor': Ted Danson, Tina Fey's wan, predictable sitcom
Michael Chiklis as Ben Clemens on CBS 'Coyote': Michael Chiklis returns in compelling drama
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search