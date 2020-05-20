Actor Brian Austin Green bared his heart Monday in a 30-minute podcast explaining his recent separation from his film-star wife, Megan Fox, with whom he has three children.

"I just want to be able to clear the air on everything that's going on … during this time where everybody's at home and tabloids and paparazzi are ... scratching for any sort of story," the longtime "Beverly Hills, 90210" franchise star, 46, said on his podcast, titled "…with Brian Austin Green." "This has become one of those," he continued, referring to tabloid photos of Fox, who turned 34 on Saturday, together in Los Angeles with her "Midnight in the Switchgrass" co-star, Colson Baker, 30, better known as rapper-actor Machine Gun Kelly.

Green said that late last year, Fox was out of the country for 5½ weeks shooting the film with Kelly and Bruce Wills. " It was the longest that she's been gone working, And so I was at home with the kids and everything was fine." When she returned, he said, she was distant. "I gave her a couple weeks, I figured she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights. ... And about two weeks had passed and things hadn't really changed, they hadn't progressed, we weren't feeling any closer toward each other."

When they discussed the issue, "She said, 'I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself … and I think that might be something worth trying for me.' And I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can't be upset at her … because she didn't ask to feel that way."

The couple then separated to "give ourselves some time and take some space, and meditate and do whatever, and see what it is we find. … And things just didn't really change from there, and the reality started sinking in of maybe this is what it is. … [W]e've been together for 15 years and we've been married for 10 and we have three amazing children and there's the sense of loss, of how do I go on with this big part of my life that I've always known and loved and shared, changing?"

He said repeatedly that he wanted no one to be vilified. "I don't want people to think that ... [Fox or Kelly are] villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this, because I wasn't." He added, "I don't want this guy Colson, who[m] I've never met … to be vilified, because nobody did anything wrong. It’s not like we are separating because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody."

Green and Fox have three sons, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Random, 6, and Journey River, 3. Green additionally has a son, Kassius Lijah, 18, with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Neither Fox nor Kelly has commented publicly.