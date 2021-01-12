Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess confirm relationship

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star and "The Masked Dancer" panelist Brian Austin Green and "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom professional Sharna Burgess have gone public with their relationship.

Green, 47, told the daytime talk show "Access Daily" over the weekend that the two recently "had a great time" vacationing together in Hawaii. "It's early on, so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company. She's an amazing woman. She's super-responsible and she's super-sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. So I feel blessed right now."

The Australia-born Burgess, 35, on Monday, posted an Instagram photo of herself and Green kissing on an oceanside balcony, captioning the image "HIM," followed by a kiss-mark emoji. Green is separated from actress Megan Fox, who filed for divorce on Nov. 25. The two share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Green additionally has a son, Kassius, 18, with actress Vanessa Marcil.