Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess confirm relationship

Brian Austin Green attends the 2019 FOX Upfront

Brian Austin Green attends the 2019 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 13, 2019 in New York City. Sharna Burgess attends G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.  Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Beverly Hills, 90210" star and "The Masked Dancer" panelist Brian Austin Green and "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom professional Sharna Burgess have gone public with their relationship.

Green, 47, told the daytime talk show "Access Daily" over the weekend that the two recently "had a great time" vacationing together in Hawaii. "It's early on, so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company. She's an amazing woman. She's super-responsible and she's super-sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. So I feel blessed right now."

The Australia-born Burgess, 35, on Monday, posted an Instagram photo of herself and Green kissing on an oceanside balcony, captioning the image "HIM," followed by a kiss-mark emoji. Green is separated from actress Megan Fox, who filed for divorce on Nov. 25. The two share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Green additionally has a son, Kassius, 18, with actress Vanessa Marcil.

