TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina's death ruled an accident

Brian Tarantina, who died Nov. 2, played the

Brian Tarantina, who died Nov. 2, played the comedy club master of ceremonies on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Drug intoxication caused the death of actor Brian Tarantina, who played a comedy club emcee in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the New York City medical examiner has ruled.

The medical examiner, who declared Tarantina's death an accident on Tuesday, said he died from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine.

Tarantina, 60, died at his Manhattan apartment on Nov. 2. He was found there after someone called 911 and said he was unconscious.

He had roles in a number of other television shows and movies, including "Gilmore Girls" and “BlacKkKlansman.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Billy Joel performs at NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans The biggest LI entertainment milestones of the 2010s
Syosset's Idina Menzel hosts "A Home for the Holiday programs featuring naughty and nice folk
The cast members of MTV's "Jersey Shore" pose These are the 10 worst shows, movies we watched in the 2010s
Kit Harington as Jon Snow on HBO's "Game The 10 most important shows of the 2010s, ranked
Teresa and Joe Giudice attend a book signing Joe Giudice seems to confirm separation from Teresa
Dan Spilo as he appeared on the sixth Television's 'Survivor' dealing with #MeToo-era issues
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search