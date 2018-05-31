TODAY'S PAPER
Brigitte Nielsen, 54, expecting fifth child 

Nielsen is the mother of four sons, ranging in age from 34 to 23.

Brigitte Nielsen in Berlin on April 13, 2013.

Brigitte Nielsen in Berlin on April 13, 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images Europe/Andreas Rentz

By The Associated Press
Fifty-four-year-old model, actress and reality star Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant with her fifth child.

The expectant Nielsen posted photos of herself lounging on Instagram and Twitter . She wrote the family is getting larger.

She married her fifth husband, Mattia Dessi, in 2006.

Nielsen didn't reveal a due date.

