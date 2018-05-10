Britain's royal weddings have long entranced the world. The spectacular gowns, the extravagant ceremonies – rich in centuries-old tradition – capture the attention of commoners across the globe.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding date fast approaching, take a look through seven generations of nuptials within the British royal family, dating back to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's "I do's" in 1840.

Prince Albert and Queen Victoria An illustration from the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in England on Feb. 10, 1840.

Princess Marina and Prince George Prince George, Duke of Kent, the fourth son of King George VI, with his wife, Princess Marina, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 29, 1934.

Prince Henry and Princess Alice Prince Henry and Princess Alice, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, are pictured with the British royal family in London after their wedding on Nov. 6, 1935.

Prince Henry and his bride Princess Alice wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding on Nov. 6, 1935.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth II, then a princess, leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for their official wedding portrait in London on Nov. 20, 1947.

Antony Armstrong-Jones and Princess Margaret Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon are photographed with their bridal party at Buckingham Palace following their wedding on May 6, 1960.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips are photographed with the British royal family in London, following their wedding on Nov. 14, 1973.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Captain Mark Phillips, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Nov. 14, 1973, following their wedding ceremony.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles Princess Diana and Prince Charles share a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding on July 29, 1981.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for their official wedding photograph in London on July 29, 1981.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Prince Andrew kisses his bride Sarah Ferguson on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the wedding at Westminister Abbey on July 24, 1986.

Sophie Rhys-Jones and Prince Edward Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones during a carriage ride through the streets of Windsor, after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on June 19, 1999.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, leave the Guildhall in Windsor, after their civil wedding ceremony on April 9, 2005.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005, following a ceremony blessing their wedding.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and Autumn Kelly leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor, after their wedding on May 17, 2008.

Lord Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman Lord Freddie Windsor, the only son of of Prince Michael of Kent, poses with his wife Sophie Winkleman after their wedding in the Chapel Royal at Hampton Court Palace on Sept. 12, 2009.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, pose outside of Westminster Abbey after their wedding in London, on April, 29, 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Kate Middleton, left, is accompanied by her maid of honor and sister, Pippa Middleton, as they arrive at Westminster Abbey for Kate's wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011.