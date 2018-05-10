TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
58° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Britain's royal weddings through the years

By Erica Brosnan erica.brosnan@newsday.com
Print

Britain's royal weddings have long entranced the world. The spectacular gowns, the extravagant ceremonies – rich in centuries-old tradition – capture the attention of commoners across the globe.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding date fast approaching, take a look through seven generations of nuptials within the British royal family, dating back to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's "I do's" in 1840.

Prince Albert and Queen Victoria

An illustration from the wedding of Queen Victoria
Photo Credit: AP

An illustration from the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in England on Feb. 10, 1840.

Princess Marina and Prince George

Prince George, Duke of Kent, the fourth son
Photo Credit: AP

Prince George, Duke of Kent, the fourth son of King George VI, with his wife, Princess Marina, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 29, 1934.

Prince Henry and Princess Alice

Prince Henry and Princess Alice, the Duke and
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Henry and Princess Alice, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, are pictured with the British royal family in London after their wedding on Nov. 6, 1935.

Prince Henry and his bride Princess Alice wave
Photo Credit: AP / Len Puttnam

Prince Henry and his bride Princess Alice wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding on Nov. 6, 1935.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II, then a princess, leaves Westminster
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II, then a princess, leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,
Photo Credit: AP

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for their official wedding portrait in London on Nov. 20, 1947.

Antony Armstrong-Jones and Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon are photographed with their bridal party at Buckingham Palace following their wedding on May 6, 1960.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips are photographed
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Hulton Archive / Keystone

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips are photographed with the British royal family in London, following their wedding on Nov. 14, 1973.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth
Photo Credit: AP

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Captain Mark Phillips, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Nov. 14, 1973, following their wedding ceremony.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles share a kiss
Photo Credit: AP

Princess Diana and Prince Charles share a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding on July 29, 1981.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for their
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for their official wedding photograph in London on July 29, 1981.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew kisses his bride Sarah Ferguson on
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Andrew kisses his bride Sarah Ferguson on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the wedding at Westminister Abbey on July 24, 1986.

Sophie Rhys-Jones and Prince Edward

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones during a carriage
Photo Credit: AP / Findlay Kember

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones during a carriage ride through the streets of Windsor, after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on June 19, 1999.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ockenden

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, leave the Guildhall in Windsor, after their civil wedding ceremony on April 9, 2005.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, leave
Photo Credit: AP / Odd Anderson

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005, following a ceremony blessing their wedding.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth
Photo Credit: AP / Sang Tan

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and Autumn Kelly leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor, after their wedding on May 17, 2008.

Lord Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman

Lord Freddie Windsor, the only son of of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Lord Freddie Windsor, the only son of of Prince Michael of Kent, poses with his wife Sophie Winkleman after their wedding in the Chapel Royal at Hampton Court Palace on Sept. 12, 2009.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, pose outside of Westminster Abbey after their wedding in London, on April, 29, 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, left, is accompanied by her maid
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Kate Middleton, left, is accompanied by her maid of honor and sister, Pippa Middleton, as they arrive at Westminster Abbey for Kate's wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011.

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Photo Credit: AP / Dylan Martinez

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Mike Tindall in Edinburgh following their marriage on July 30, 2011.

By Erica Brosnan erica.brosnan@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a When, where to watch royal wedding coverage on TV
Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) travels to New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Fred Rogers, left, rehearses the opening of his Tom Hanks' 'Mister Rogers' film set for 2019 release
The new "Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" 'Rocky & Bullwinkle" reboot lacks original's charm
Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths
Matt Lauer, former co-host of the NBC "Today" NBC finds no culture of harassment in news division