British YouTuber death raises fears over electric scooter safety

Vlogger Emily Hartridge attends the Vlog Star launch

Vlogger Emily Hartridge attends the Vlog Star launch party at The Ivy in London, England on Sept. 2, 2015 Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anthony Harvey

By The Associated Press
LONDON — The death of a British YouTuber in an electric scooter accident has raised concerns about the safety of the increasingly popular vehicles.

Emily Hartridge, who presented online series "10 Reasons Why," was killed in a collision with a truck.

London's Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30s on a scooter died in a crash Friday at a busy intersection. Police didn't name her, but Hartridge's death was confirmed by YouTube and her boyfriend.

Nick Lloyd of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said it was Britain's first death involving an electric scooter.

It's illegal in the U.K. to ride motorized scooters on roads or sidewalks, but the law is widely flouted.

London police said Monday that a teenager is in critical condition after a separate electric scooter accident.

By The Associated Press

