Britney Spears' father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's life and money for 13 years, according to reports.

Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and, in recent weeks, her new attorney.

The documents say that he is "the unremitting target of unjustified attacks" but "he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

The filing says James Spears will fight the petition to force him out, but will work with the court and Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart to "prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," Rosengart said in a statement. "It is vindication for Britney."

For most of the existence of the conservatorship, which was established in 2008, James Spears oversaw his daughter's personal affairs and money. In 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of her person, and maintained control of her finances.

He was nevertheless the target of much of his daughter's ire in a pair of speeches before the court in June and July, in which she called the conservatorship "abusive." Spears in her June remarks said she had been required to use an intrauterine device for birth control, take medications against her will and prevented from getting married, having another child or even riding in her boyfriend's car unsupervised.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," the 39-year-old Spears said at the time. "I deserve to have a life."

James Spears was fighting to remain in control in court filings as recently as last week.