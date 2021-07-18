Using highly charged language, pop star Britney Spears over the weekend condemned loved ones she says have not supported her as she continues to fight the guardianship under which her family placed her 13 years ago.

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there's nothing worse than that!!!!" the 39-year-old, multiplatinum Grammy Award winner wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside graphical text reading, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

"How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!???" she continued. "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again … NO … ," she wrote, criticizing "those people … and you know who you are," for having had "the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!!!"

Spears specified no one. Her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, had said last month in a series of Instagram Stories videos, which cycle out after 24 hours, that she supported Britney. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform," she said in part, referring to "#FreeBritney," used by those advocating for an end to the guardianship, "but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."

In a second, longer Instagram post Saturday, Britney Spears did take aim at her sibling, writing, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" It was unclear to which event she referred. Jamie Lynn Spears did join singer Kelsea Ballerini and singer-actors Sofia Carson and Hailee Steinfeld onstage for a medley when Britney Spears received the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards' inaugural Icon Award.

Britney Spears also avowed in the post, "I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think." Her father, James Spears, along with licensed professional conservator Jodi Montgomery are the principals of the guardianship, which Britney told a court last month was so intrusive that it dictated her reproductive choices, a claim Montgomery denied.

"This conservatorship killed my dreams," Spears said later in Saturday's post, "so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!" She also said she disliked how recent documentaries about her "bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time!!!!"

She added an expletive for "women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... [Y]ou're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!!!," and concluded with more colorful language for those who feel her online videos of herself "dancing in my living room" are "not up to your standards."

Her second post received supportive comments from actors Selma Blair and Ilana Glazer, "Jersey Shore" reality-TV stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, media personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" competitor Adore Delano (né Daniel Noriega).