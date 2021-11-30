With the recent end of the nearly 14-year conservatorship that oversaw major aspects of her life and career, pop star Britney Spears on Monday extolled the powers of prayer and correct medication.

"That beautiful … nice … and warm ... fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it's finally here!!!!" the 39-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of a cozy lit fireplace decorated for Christmas. "Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks!!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty ... powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago!!!!"

She added, "[I]t feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I'M HERE … thanks to no doctor" — a seeming contradiction to her "right medication" comment — "or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT!!!!"

Since February 2008, the multiplatinum Grammy Award winner had been in a conservatorship, under which court-appointed guardians made major decisions about her life and finances following a series of bizarre public incidents and brief involuntary psychiatric confinement.

An eventual fan movement, #FreeBritney, advocating for an end to the conservatorship, garnered the support of several screen and music stars, and was galvanized this past February with the FX documentary "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears." A court on Nov. 12 finally ended the conservatorship.

"Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me," Spears' Instagram post continued. "I mean who knows … I'm not gonna thank anyone I'm gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME!!!!!" she said, in reference to hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg jokingly saying "I wanna thank me" upon receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2018, and later releasing an album and a song with that title.

Spears concluded, "Let's watch watch watch some TV folks!!!!"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a post about two hours later, she uploaded a video of herself dancing and wrote, in part, of dieting and fasting, ending with, "I like challenges they bring value!!!! What do you value in your life and how do you want to do better as a person in the future ??? Things to think about going forward … God bless!!!!"