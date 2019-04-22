Pop star Britney Spears on Sunday took a break from her reported time in a treatment facility and enjoyed an outing with her boyfriend, fitness trainer Sam Asghari.

Numerous outlets Monday ran photos from the agency Backgrid showing Spears, 37, wearing a red sundress with white patterns, and Asghari, whose age is widely reported as 25, in orange shorts and a long-sleeved pullover shirt outside the Montage Beverly Hills hotel and spa as they were getting into a car.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have commented publicly.

The Grammy Award-winning singer had posted on Instagram on April 3 that she was taking time off, writing, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time,' " adding a smile emoticon. TMZ that day said Spears, who has a history of psychiatric issues and has been under a conservatorship since 2008, had checked herself into a mental-health facility for at least 30 days.

Spears in early January already put her career on hold to be with her father, Jamie Spears, who she said on Jan. 4 had been hospitalized a "couple of months ago … and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

She wrote that because of this, "I will not be performing my new show Domination," her planned upcoming new Las Vegas residency. "I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. … I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."

Her Easter outing was Spears' second time being spotted outside of treatment. E! News reported April 11 that an eyewitness saw the singer in a Los Angeles-area hair salon that morning, along with three members of her management and support team.