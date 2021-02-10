Britney Spears: 'I'm taking time to be a normal person'

Britney Spears appears to have responded to public concerns about her well-being, recently intensified by a documentary spotlighting the conservatorship she has been under since 2008 and by remarks her boyfriend made Tuesday critical of its administrator, Spears' father, James.

"Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago!!!" the global pop star, 39, tweeted Tuesday evening, posting a minute-long concert excerpt she tagged as from ABC's 2017 "New Year's Rockin' Eve" special. "I'll always love being on stage … but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," she continued. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life!!!!"

In a second tweet, she wrote, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories!!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives. Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

On Tuesday, Spears' longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had criticized James Spears over the conservatorship put in place in 2008 following Britney Spears' highly public mental-health issues. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," the Tehran-born Asghari, 26, wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total [expletive]. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

James Spears has not responded publicly to Asghari's criticism.

Grammy Award winner Britney Spears, who reaped more than two dozen gold or platinum albums, singles and longform videos between 1998 and 2018, has continued to thrive in her career. From 2013 to 2017, she headlined the well-received "Britney: Piece of Me" Las Vegas residency, followed in 2018 by a successful U.S. and European concert tour.

Fans on social media have long circulated the hashtag #FreeBritney, adopted in recent days by such celebrity supporters as music icon Bette Midler; actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Oyster Bay native Heather Matarazzo, rocker Courtney Love and Bravo executive and late-night talk-show host Andy Cohen.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Others tweeting support, spurred by Friday's release of the FX and Hulu documentary "Framing Britney Spears," have included actress Valerie Bertinelli, country music star Kacey Musgraves and fashion designer Christian Siriano.