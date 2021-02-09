Trainer and actor Sam Asghari, longtime boyfriend of pop star Britney Spears, appears to be bristling over her family's longtime command of Spears' conservatorship.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," the Tehran-born Asghari, 26, wrote Tuesday morning on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours.

Evidently referring to Britney Spears' father, James Spears, administrator of the conservatorship set up for Britney in 2008, and not younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, a trustee, Asghari wrote, "In my opinion, Jamie is a total [expletive]. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Britney Spears, 39, was placed under a conservatorship to care for her finances and other aspects of her life in February 2008, following several bizarre public incidents on her part and brief involuntary confinement at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute. While her life in the years since appears to have stabilized, she voluntarily admitted herself to a mental-health facility in spring 2019 for a short time, Variety confirmed at the time. Fans on social media have circulated the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Neither Britney nor James Spears has commented publicly on Asghari's post.

Asghari earlier Tuesday had told People magazine and "Entertainment Tonight" in a statement, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves." He added, "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

His statement came in the wake of Friday's premiere of "Framing Britney Spears," an episode of the controversial FX and Hulu documentary series "The New York Times Presents." The program excerpted from a 2003 ABC prime-time interview with Spears in which journalist Diane Sawyer's questions appear in retrospect to have taken an unnecessarily accusatory tone. Sawyer asks of Spears' breakup with then boyfriend Justin Timberlake by saying, "You broke his heart, you did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?" Sawyer also tells the pop star that Kendel Ehrlich, Maryland's first lady at the time, blamed Spears’ coquettish public persona as setting a bad example for children, causing Spears to tear up on camera.