EntertainmentCelebrities

Britney Spears gets engaged with 'lioness' engraved ring

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari took to Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari took to Instagram on Sunday to announce their engagement. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant Instagram post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word "lioness."

The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

She wrote "I can't ... believe it!" with an Instagram video post where she winks, kisses a smiling Asghari on the cheek and answers "yes!" when he asks if she likes the ring.

Asghari posted his own photo of Spears showing her ring finger to the camera.

The 4-carat diamond ring is engraved inside the band with "lioness" because it's his nickname for her, the company Forever Diamonds NY said in a statement.

The couple met on the set of the "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

The singer, 39, told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari, 27, and have a baby with him during an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship, but said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Legally, Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

