Reports: Brittany Snow weds Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland, left, and Brittany Snow arrive at

Tyler Stanaland, left, and Brittany Snow arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on  Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.  Credit: Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Almost Family" star Brittany Snow married Southern California real-estate agent Tyler Stanaland on Saturday  in Malibu.

The wedding website The Knot Worldwide reported that the two wed in a small outdoor ceremony. Neither Snow, 34, nor Stanaland, 30, has commented publicly, although People magazine Sunday posted what it labeled an exclusive photograph of the bride in a wedding gown and the groom in a tuxedo and black high-top sneakers.

The couple became engaged in February 2019. In addition to her Fox series, Snow's credits include playing Chloe in the three "Pitch Perfect" films.

