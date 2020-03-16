Reports: Brittany Snow weds Tyler Stanaland
"Almost Family" star Brittany Snow married Southern California real-estate agent Tyler Stanaland on Saturday in Malibu.
The wedding website The Knot Worldwide reported that the two wed in a small outdoor ceremony. Neither Snow, 34, nor Stanaland, 30, has commented publicly, although People magazine Sunday posted what it labeled an exclusive photograph of the bride in a wedding gown and the groom in a tuxedo and black high-top sneakers.
The couple became engaged in February 2019. In addition to her Fox series, Snow's credits include playing Chloe in the three "Pitch Perfect" films.
