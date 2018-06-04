Former reality-TV star Brody Jenner, the fourth-eldest child of LGBT activist and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, was married Saturday.

"It feels awesome," Jenner, 34, told People magazine Monday. "I honestly feel like we've been married for five years already!" he said of himself and his new bride, Kaitlynn Carter. The two were wed at the Nihi Sumba resort on the Indonesian island of Sumba, where Jenner had proposed in 2016.

"It was the most dreamy, incredible night ever," Carter told the magazine of the reception. "We were out until 4 a.m.! It was so much fun." Added Jenner, "I am the luckiest man on earth to have Kaitlynn by my side."