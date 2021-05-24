TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Brooke Shields: 'I feel lucky to be alive'

Brooke Shields detailed a recent health scare

 Brooke Shields detailed a recent health scare on "Good Morning America" Monday. Credit: Getty Images for MoMA / Craig Barritt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Looking back on her January accident that shattered a leg bone, launching a domino effect of surgeries and infection, Brooke Shields says she is grateful to have survived.

"I just feel so lucky to be alive," the actor, who turns 56 next week, told "Good Morning America" Monday, according to People magazine's transcription. After being flung from a balance board at a New York gym, Shields had emergency surgery to install a rod in her femur. The bone, she said, painfully "popped off" the rod the following morning, requiring additional surgery. Then almost immediately after her two-week hospitalization, where COVID-19 protocols prevented visits from family, she developed a staph infection in her arm, prompting more surgery.

"Once fear crept in, that's when I started to falter," she told "GMA" of that low point. "I don't think I've ever been more afraid, because I was helpless." Currently in physical therapy, "I can't even stand on my leg or go up a step. I need to relearn how to even walk. The feeling of helplessness is shocking."

She nonetheless has shared her recovery on social media, hoping to demonstrate that "stuff is going to happen in your life, and how you respond is going to define you, and adversity will reveal you. It won't make you as much as it will reveal you because you see who you are. You see what you're made up of."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan will star in a holiday-themed romantic
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix romantic comedy
Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" will return with a
Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences
A scene from te History channel's documentary "Tulsa
'Tulsa Burning': Vivid, powerful account of race massacre
Honoree Debbie Allen, from left, Kennedy Center Chairman
Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute
Anne Hathaway as Leah in Amazon Prime Video's
'Solos': Sci-fi anthology has its limitations 
"Friends: The Reunion" debuts May 27 on HBO
Summer TV preview: 40 great shows to watch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?