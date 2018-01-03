TODAY'S PAPER
Brooklyn Decker, Andy Roddick welcome second child

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick at an Entertainment

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick at an Entertainment Industry Foundation event in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rick Kern

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress and former model Brooklyn Decker and her husband of eight years, former tennis champion Andy Roddick, have welcomed their second child.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” Decker, 30, wrote sardonically on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday.

Roddick, 35, announced in July that the couple was expecting a girl. Neither the parents nor their representatives have commented further. People magazine said Wednesday that the newborn’s name is Stevie. “Grace and Frankie” cast member and 2010 “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” cover model Decker and 2003 No. 1 ranked tennis pro Roddick have a son, Hank, 2.

