Memorabilia from Springsteen to 'Phantom' set for auction

A prop from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" will be auctioned off April 28 to benefit The Actors Fund. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Bette Midler, Christine Baranski, Steve Martin and Tina Fey have all raided their closets to offer up personal items for a charity online auction, with one prize being a key prop from the worldwide smash musical "The Phantom of the Opera."

Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers has unveiled the slate of stage and screen items for its live auction event on April 28, which includes a Wolverine jacket from Jackman’s closet, glasses from John, and boots, jeans and a T-shirt from Springsteen. A portion of proceeds from every item sold will benefit The Actors Fund.

The highlight package includes a "Phantom" prop: A music box in the shape of a barrel organ with the figure of a monkey playing the cymbals attached. It is used in the prologue to set up the musical. The rare prop is from the West End production and the package also includes admission for two whenever "Phantom" reopens on Broadway.

"We are delighted to offer this extremely rare artifact for auction, supporting The Actors Fund, and I look forward to greeting the winning bidder at our first performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ back on Broadway," composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said.

Other items up for bids include Bob Mackie dresses from Burnett, a Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Glenn Close at the opening night of "Sunset Boulevard" in 2017, a black sequin gown worn by Midler, a banjo signed by Martin and three gowns that Baranski wore for appearances at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Kennedy Center Honors.

