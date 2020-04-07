TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli connect with music

Bruce Springsteen performs at the Stand Up For Heroes benefit at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5, 2018. Credit: Invision / AP / Brad Barket

By The Associated Press
Print

Hoping to raise moods, Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli each plan to reach their fans with music — The Boss as a guest DJ and the tenor with a live performance.

Springsteen, 70, will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. According to E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen will be DJing music he’s been listening to during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli, 61, will give a solo livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday from the main historic cathedral in Milan, Italy.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the city and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement.

There will be no audience present, but the concert will be exclusively streamed globally live on the tenor’s YouTube channel from 6 p.m. U.K. time or 1 p.m. Eastern.

