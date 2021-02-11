Bruce Springsteen told a park officer he had done two shots in the previous 20 minutes but wouldn't take a breath test before he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in New Jersey in November, according to a document filed Thursday in federal court.

The officer at Gateway National Recreation Area wrote in the statement of probable cause that he saw Springsteen take a shot of tequila and then get on his motorcycle.

The officer wrote that the rocker "smelt strongly of alcohol" on Nov. 14 and "had glassy eyes" and that there was a bottle of Patrón tequila that was "completely empty."

The report described Springsteen as "visibly swaying back and forth" during a field sobriety test and said he declined to provide a sample on an initial breath test.

Springsteen "took 45 total steps during the walk and turn instead of the instructed 18," the officer wrote.

The rock icon hasn’t commented publicly on the charges. His lawyer and publicist didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Springsteen, 71, received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He is scheduled to make a remote court appearance on a date to be determined.