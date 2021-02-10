TODAY'S PAPER
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen at the world premiere of HBO

Bruce Springsteen at the world premiere of HBO Documentary Films' "Very Ralph" in New York City, Oct. 23, 2019. Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
HIGHLANDS, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J."

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment Springsteen's publicist.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

By The Associated Press

