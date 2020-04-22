Bruce Willis self-isolates with ex Demi Moore: Now we know why

Scout Willis says a medical emergency is why her amicably divorced parents, film stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, are sheltering through the pandemic together with their three adult daughters in Idaho, while Willis' wife remains in Los Angeles.

"My stepmom was going to come up here, too, with my little sisters," Scout Willis, 28, said on the addiction-recovery podcast Dopey, referring to Bruce Willis' spouse of 11 years, Emma Heming Willis, and the couple's two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, who turns 6 next month. "But my younger sister … [who was] at a park, had never gotten a talk about not ... [expletive] with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."

The little girl was rushed to medical attention, and "so my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor," Scout Willis continued. "So my dad came up here early," for unspecified reasons, "and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters." Heming Willis, 41, has not commented publicly.

In addition to Bruce Willis, 65, and Moore, 57, Scout Willis is isolating from the coronavirus pandemic with her actress sister Rumer Willis, 31, sister Tallulah, 26, and Tallulah's boyfriend, creative director Dillon Buss. The siblings and Moore have posted Instagram photos and videos of their book-club night, painting night and other communal activities. An April 6 post by Tallulah Willis showing her parents, Scout and Buss in matching green-and-white striped pajamas went viral.

"So it's been really funny having both my parents at the house where they raised us," Scout Willis said. "Which has been really cute. And they both are just such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. … It's like a roll of the dice with who you were with when it happened, where you where when it happened," she added of the pandemic.

When asked if she were having any "terrible moments" with social distancing, she chuckled and said, "I think everyone has their own personal irks … but luckily everyone in my immediate family is sober. My younger sister, my mom is, Rumer is and my dad is. So it's pretty amazing. … At a certain point, I just started realizing how grateful I was for that."

Bruce Willis and Moore married in 1987 but separated in 2000 and later divorced. Moore is divorced from her third husband, actor-entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, with whom she had no children.