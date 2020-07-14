'Empire' actor arrested in Arizona, accused of abusing wife

“Empire” actor Bryshere Gray has been arrested in Arizona on accusations of abusing his wife, police said.

The Goodyear Police Department said Bryshere Gray, 26, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct.

The woman had visible injuries when she flagged someone down to ask for help near Gray's home in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, saying that her husband had assaulted her, police said. She told emergency responders that Gray had strangled her, and she was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter citing a news release on the arrest, the woman made the call after being given a ride by the person she flagged down at a gas station. She told that individual that she had been assaulted for several hours. Per the release, the woman had "numerous visible injuries" on her body and said that Gray had strangled her to the point where she once lost consciousness.

Gray refused to leave his home when police arrived but was arrested around 7 a.m. after SWAT and crisis negotiators responded, according to authorities.

The woman was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and has been released, police said.

According to THR, it was not immediately clear if Gray has a lawyer. A representative for the actor didn’t immediately respond to a request by the entertainment news website for comment.

Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on the Chicago-based TV show, was pulled over in Chicago in 2019 after authorities said a temporary license plate didn’t match the 2014 Rolls-Royce he was driving. He was arrested on a misdemeanor registration charge and ticketed.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Empire,” which ran for six seasons on Fox, aired its series finale in April.