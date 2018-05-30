TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
72° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Caitlyn Jenner will not attend wedding of son Brody, citing work commitments

It's nothing personal, just business, according to People magazine.

Caitlyn Jenner and Brody Jenner attend the Brandon

Caitlyn Jenner and Brody Jenner attend the Brandon Jenner Record Release Party For "Burning Ground" on Nov. 19, 2016 in Malibu, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Earl Gibson III

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Caitlyn Jenner does not plan to attend the overseas wedding of his fourth-eldest child, son Brody Jenner, because of work commitments.

People magazine said Wednesday it had confirmed that the LGBT activist and Olympic gold medalist, 68, would not be at the ceremony, taking place soon on an unspecified date at the Nihi Sumba resort on the Indonesian island of Sumba. The magazine said it was not a matter of personal issues with Brody Jenner, 34, one of Caitlyn Jenner's two children with second wife Linda Thompson.

Caitlyn Jenner had attended the bridal shower for his son's fiancé, Kaitlynn Carter, posting an image of herself with her future daughter-in-law on April 1 and writing, "Went to my first bridal shower…. I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!"

Brody Jenner told People on Tuesday that his half sisters, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, Caitlyn's children with third wife Kris Jenner, also would not attend. "My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," he said. "We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back."  He added, "Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there."

Born Sam Brody Jenner, he also has an older brother, Brandon, who turns 37 on Monday. As well, he has two older half siblings, Burt, 39, and Cassandra, who turns 38 on June 10,/ from Caitlyn Jenner's first marriage to, to Chrystie Crownover.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

President Donald Trump on Monday. Trump weighs in on Roseanne Barr controversy
Roseanne Barr at the premiere of "Roseanne" at Ambien to Barr: 'Racism is not a known side effect'
Tituss Burgess stars as Titus Andromedon in "Unbreakable Tituss Burgess talks 'Kimmy Schmidt's' final season
ABC's cancellation of Roseanne Barr's series after she What will ABC do after canceling 'Roseanne'?
Roseanne Barr at the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
Clint Walker, the towering actor who handed down Recent notable deaths