Caitlyn Jenner does not plan to attend the overseas wedding of his fourth-eldest child, son Brody Jenner, because of work commitments.

People magazine said Wednesday it had confirmed that the LGBT activist and Olympic gold medalist, 68, would not be at the ceremony, taking place soon on an unspecified date at the Nihi Sumba resort on the Indonesian island of Sumba. The magazine said it was not a matter of personal issues with Brody Jenner, 34, one of Caitlyn Jenner's two children with second wife Linda Thompson.

Caitlyn Jenner had attended the bridal shower for his son's fiancé, Kaitlynn Carter, posting an image of herself with her future daughter-in-law on April 1 and writing, "Went to my first bridal shower…. I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!"

Brody Jenner told People on Tuesday that his half sisters, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, Caitlyn's children with third wife Kris Jenner, also would not attend. "My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," he said. "We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back." He added, "Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there."

Born Sam Brody Jenner, he also has an older brother, Brandon, who turns 37 on Monday. As well, he has two older half siblings, Burt, 39, and Cassandra, who turns 38 on June 10,/ from Caitlyn Jenner's first marriage to, to Chrystie Crownover.