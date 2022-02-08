TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Caitlyn Jenner launches team in race series for women

Caitlyn Jenner attends NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at

Caitlyn Jenner attends NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday. Jenner is starting a female racing team for the W series, which often runs during Formula One weekends. Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By The Associated Press
Print

Caitlyn Jenner is off to the races again, launching a team in a single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers.

Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality-TV personality who had a failed bid for California governor, started the Jenner Racing team in the W Series for the 2022 season.

The 72-year-old Jenner will oversee the day-to-day running of her team, including the driver lineup and landing sponsors to compete in the series that often runs on Formula One race weekends.

The W Series opens in May in Miami.

"As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career," she said. "A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport."

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, debuted as a professional racing driver at the 24 Hours of Daytona race in 1980 as part of Jim Busby’s team. Jenner went on to compete professionally in the IMSA Camel GT Championship, as a factory driver for Ford Motor Company and Jack Roush, for the next six years, making a total of 57 starts.

"As has always been the case, I’m in it to win it," she said.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Mayim Bialik hosts the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship,
Mayim Bialik opens up about her 'Jeopardy!' gig
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in "The Power of the
'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10
Jamie Lee Rodriguez of Merrick appears in a
LI barber appears in new LeBron James commercial
Khloé Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian,
The Kardashians premiere Hulu original series on April 14
In this 1978 commercial, Luba Potamkin pitches her
Luba Potamkin stars in commercial for Potamkin Cadillac
Commercial featuring the Carvel ice cream character Fudgie
Vintage TV commercial for Carvel's Fudgie the Whale
Didn’t find what you were looking for?