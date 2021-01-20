Former Olympics gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her current relationship with her youngest children, model Kendall Jenner and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, who are among the stars of the long-running reality-TV series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"They didn't even really want to be in the show, at the beginning," Caitlyn Jenner, 71, said on Monday's edition of "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast. The girls' mother, Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner, "decided, and I agreed with her, that we would take any money that they made — they were only, like, 9, 10 years old … that we would put it in a trust account for them, and they couldn't touch it till they're 18 — never thinking that the show would go on that long!"

Kendall, now 25, and Kylie, now 23, used that money to pursue their business ambitions, Caitlyn Jenner said.

"That's how Kylie started Kylie Cosmetics," she said, and the funds "gave Kendall the freedom to … get into the modeling world. I remember Kendall telling me — she was like 15, 16, somewhere in there — she goes, 'I'm going to be a Victoria's Secret model.' " Despite the longshot odds of this, Caitlyn Jenner said "I'm not going to discourage her. I said, ‘Great!' But in my head I'm thinking, 'Right.' And lo and behold," Kendall went on to do so.

"Kendall and I have a lot in common," Caitlyn Jenner said. "She's very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. But — and I get along very well with the two of them — but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time. Kendall's off kind of doing her thing," whereas Caitlyn has dinner with Kylie frequently, often bringing close friend Sophia Hutchins.

"We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks," Caitlyn Jenner said, describing the get-togethers as "just the three of us. … [We] just talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, [Kylie and I] are a lot closer. Kendall's not that — she's always … a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but she's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book."

Caitlyn Jenner has two children each with three ex-wives. She was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 until separating circa 2013 during a time when Caitlyn was transitioning from his male-assigned birth identity, Bruce Jenner. The divorce was finalized in March 2015.