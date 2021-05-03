TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Cailtyn Jenner says transgender girls in women's sports 'unfair'

Caitlyn Jenner told a TMZ reporter over the

Caitlyn Jenner told a TMZ reporter over the weekend that she opposes transgender girls competing in girls' sports at school.  Credit: AP / Damian Dovarganes

By The Associated Press
Print

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls' sports at school.

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it's "a question of fairness."

"That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools," Jenner, 71, said during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.

It was Jenner's first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment. There’s been a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights.

Jenner, a Republican, supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people.

Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Paula Pell, left, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry
'Girls5Eva': One-hit girl band is a comedy hit
Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being
Reality TV's Josh Duggar faces child porn charge
Amanda Seyfried gets spooked by her new house
'Things Heard & Seen': You've heard, seen it before
Elliot Page talks about his surgery with Oprah
Elliot Page to Oprah: Surgery was 'life-saving'
Elizabeth McGovern stars as Lady Grantham and Hugh
'Downton Abbey' creator's new Gilded Age drama filming on LI
Actress-producer Elizabeth Banks is set to voice the
'Flintstones' sequel in works starring grown-up Pebbles 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?