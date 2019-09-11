Former "All My Children" star Cameron Mathison, co-host of Hallmark Channel's morning show "Home & Family,” is having kidney surgery Thursday for his recently diagnosed renal cell cancer.

"I have a health situation that I want to share with you all," Mathison, 50, wrote on Instagram Tuesday after announcing it on his show. Saying that he was "asking for your help," the actor, who played Ryan Lavery on "All My Children" from 1998 to 2011, revealed, "About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I've been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It's consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma ... or kidney cancer."

He added, "The good news is that it hasn't spread to any other organs. They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it's been growing in me for minimum 10 years. I am extremely lucky that we found it early,” he said, thanking his urologist, Jon Giddens.

"Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support," Mathison said of his ex-model wife, Vanessa Arevalo Mathison, whom he married in 2002, and their children, son Lucas, 16, and daughter Leila, 13. He thanked "my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and 'Entertainment Tonight,'" where he is a weekend host.

"My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST) … Feeling very grateful and optimistic!!”

Dancer Petra Murgatroyd from "Dancing with the Stars," on which Mathison and dance partner Edyta Sliwinksa competed in 2007, commented on his Instagram, "Thinking of you Cam! You've got this!!!!!" Actor Joey Lawrence wrote, "Sending prayers now brother!!"

Mathison's wife on Wednesday posted a photo of the couple on a hillside meadow, looking out toward a distant mountain range. "Life... full of ups and downs just like the mountains and valleys of this beautiful earth we live on," she wrote. "No matter where we are on this journey, I will forever be by your side."

