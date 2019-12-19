TODAY'S PAPER
21° Good Morning
SEARCH
21° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Camila Cabello apologizes for past racial language

Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language

Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language she used on social media. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

Pop singer Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language she used on social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer on Wednesday tweeted that she is sorry for using offensive and hurtful words on social media as a teen, and now that she is 22, she has grown up.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello shared in a lengthy social media post. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it."

The former Fifth Harmony singer has been accused of using racial remarks in now deleted Tumblr accounts. This week social-media users posted screenshots of Cabello's old and offensive posts, forcing the performer to issue an apology.

“As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do,” she continued.

Cabello's hits include “Havana" and “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes. She released a new album early this month. She closed her statement saying she would use her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality."

“I'll continue doing that,” she wrote. “I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Victoria Pedretti attends the 2019 MTV Movie Talking with Victoria Pedretti, TV's new horror queen
Long Islander Tommy Sheehan competed on the season LI teacher wins 'Survivor' season 39
Billy Joel performs at NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans The biggest LI entertainment milestones of the 2010s
"Reah Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards Denise Richards 'getting stronger' after surgery
Syosset's Idina Menzel hosts "A Home for the Holiday programs featuring naughty and nice folk
The cast members of MTV's "Jersey Shore" pose These are the 10 worst shows, movies we watched in the 2010s
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search