"Grey's Anatomy" star Camilla Luddington and her longtime beau, actor Matthew Alan, were married Saturday in California.

People magazine said the UK-born Luddington, 35, and Alan, who is in his late 30s, were wed at a locale along the California coast before 70 family members and friends, including one of bride's former series castmates, Jessica Capshaw. The couple, who became engaged on New Year's Eve 2017, have a daughter, Hayden, 2.

"Thank you People for the mention! More details to come this week!" their wedding planner, Karen Waldron of Ampersand Entertainment, tweeted Sunday. She told People, "The couple wanted romantic elegance with lots of natural elements, set against crisp white walls mixed with wood tables, hanging rattan light fixtures, an abundance of white and green floral, that kept it beautifully classic and fresh."

Mira Zwillinger, who designed the couture wedding dress, wrote on Instagram Sunday, "Congratulations to our fabulous … @camillaluddington!!! We are honored and excited to see and be part of your big day! You looked breathtaking in our Iconic RILEY gown!," described on Zwillinger's website as an ivory/nude-colored strapless gown with floral appliqués.

Neither the bride, who became a U.S. citizen last year, nor the groom, originally from Evansville, Illinois, have commented on social media. "The thing that I always said to Matt is that I just wanted to see the ocean," Luddington told People before the wedding, adding, "That was my one thing."

She went on to say, "We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old. But there's something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I'm just excited to get into that new normal of married life."

Alan, born Matthew Gerbig, has played recurring roles on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" and Hulu's "Castle Rock," and has appeared on numerous TV series, including "Grey's Anatomy," since 2006. His 2009 Folger's coffee commercial with actress Catherine Combs ("The Deuce," "Fosse/Verdon") playing brother and sister became a Christmastime staple for many years.