A host of music stars including Big Freedia, Melissa Etheridge, Adam Lambert, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Billy Porter and Sia will take part in a Pride Month virtual fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-organized by iHeartMedia and the soap and housewares company P&G, "Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community" will stream on iHeartRadio's Facebook page and Instagram account, at PrideRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app, and be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations, on June 25 at 9 p.m.

The organizers hope to raise $5 million to benefit six LGBTQ organizations: CenterLink, GLAAD, the National Black Justice Coalition, Outright Action International, Sage and The Trevor Project. The event will culminate, iHeartMedia said, with a one-hour special hosted by radio personality Elvis Duran, who is an executive producer of the show, and actress Laverne Cox.