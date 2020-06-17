Billy Porter, Katy Perry, more stars to take part in Pride Month virtual fundraiser
A host of music stars including Big Freedia, Melissa Etheridge, Adam Lambert, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Billy Porter and Sia will take part in a Pride Month virtual fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-organized by iHeartMedia and the soap and housewares company P&G, "Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community" will stream on iHeartRadio's Facebook page and Instagram account, at PrideRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app, and be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations, on June 25 at 9 p.m.
The organizers hope to raise $5 million to benefit six LGBTQ organizations: CenterLink, GLAAD, the National Black Justice Coalition, Outright Action International, Sage and The Trevor Project. The event will culminate, iHeartMedia said, with a one-hour special hosted by radio personality Elvis Duran, who is an executive producer of the show, and actress Laverne Cox.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.