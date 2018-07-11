Rap star Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset of the group Migos, welcomed a daughter Tuesday.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18," Cardi B, 25, born Belcalis Almanzar, posted on Instagram Wednesday morning, alongside a discreetly nude pregnancy portrait. Offset, 26, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted a different photo of his wife on Instagram, also a discreetly nude pregnancy portrait, with the same caption.

The Bronx-born Cardi B did not indicate where the baby was born. This is the couple's first child. The Atlanta-based Offset has three children from previous relationships, according to the hip-hop magazine XXL, which cited court documents.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy on the April 7 edition of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," on which she was the musical guest. TMZ.com on June 25 posted a marriage certificate showing she and Offset had secretly married in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2017. They had appeared to become engaged in October during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where Offset dropped to one knee and proposed to her onstage.

"This why i name my album 'Invasion of privacy' cause people will do the most to be nosey [sic] about your life," tweeted "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B the day the marriage certificate surfaced.

In accompanying graphical text she wrote, "I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!! Well now since you lil nosey [sic] …can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."

In April, while appearing on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Show," the singer said that she having a baby wasn't something she had expected. “No, it wasn’t planned. It was just one night … it was a good night … that one night, it had to be that night,” she said.