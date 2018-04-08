TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
36° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Cardi B announces pregnancy on 'SNL,' thanks fans for support

Singer reveals she is expecting first child with Migos rapper Offset as she celebrates the release of her solo album, ‘Invasion of Privacy.’

Cardi B arrives at a pre-Grammy Awards event

Cardi B arrives at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Manhattan's Times Square on Jan. 27. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Rising hip-hop star Cardi B and her fiance, rapper Offset of the group Migos, thanked fans Sunday for their outpouring of support and congratulations following her surprise reveal of her pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live.”

“The love I’m receiving is overwhelming!” Cardi B, 25, born Belcalis Almanzar in the Bronx, wrote when she reposted an Instagram Stories congratulation from music star Rihanna: a screenshot of Cardi B visibly pregnant in a floor-length, white Christian Siriano gown as she sang “Be Careful” on “SNL,” on which Rihanna had touted the new album by “baby bardi.” Cardi B’s solo album debut, “Invasion of Privacy,” had received RIAA gold-record certification on Friday, the same day it was released.

“I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!!” Cardi added to Rihanna. “Thank you a million times @badgalriri.”

“SNL” and MTV also tweeted congratulations on her pregnancy.

Shortly after her performance, Cardi B had appeared to respond to internet trolls critical of her, tweeting, “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?” Then Sunday afternoon she tweeted a comical, eight-second video titled “3 Years Go Cardi B Talked About Her Future Baby.” In it, a clowning Cardi B feeds a “baby” a bottle of Champagne instead of formula, and dresses as a baby herself.

As well, on Facebook Sunday afternoon, she uploaded a 17-second cellphone video of herself at a party, singing along to her song “Best Life.”

Offset, 26, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of himself and Cardi B, writing in all capital letters “Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed.” The couple, who have dated since at least August 2017 became engaged in October 2017 during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where Offset dropped to one knee and proposed to her onstage.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Leslie Jones as Shanice, left, Chris Redd Chadwick Boseman brings ‘Black Panther’ to ‘SNL’
Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, above, wants Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until comic apologizes
Best TV shows now on Netflix, Amazon and more
Hayley Atwell stars as Margaret Schlegel in Starz's ‘Howards End’ on Starz is beautiful, but bloodless
Norah Petrozak (far right), a 12-year-old from Merrick, Long Island girl to appear on 'Genius Junior'
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a former wife of Nelson Mandela, Recent notable deaths