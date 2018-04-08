Rising hip-hop star Cardi B and her fiance, rapper Offset of the group Migos, thanked fans Sunday for their outpouring of support and congratulations following her surprise reveal of her pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live.”

“The love I’m receiving is overwhelming!” Cardi B, 25, born Belcalis Almanzar in the Bronx, wrote when she reposted an Instagram Stories congratulation from music star Rihanna: a screenshot of Cardi B visibly pregnant in a floor-length, white Christian Siriano gown as she sang “Be Careful” on “SNL,” on which Rihanna had touted the new album by “baby bardi.” Cardi B’s solo album debut, “Invasion of Privacy,” had received RIAA gold-record certification on Friday, the same day it was released.

“I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!!” Cardi added to Rihanna. “Thank you a million times @badgalriri.”

“SNL” and MTV also tweeted congratulations on her pregnancy.

Shortly after her performance, Cardi B had appeared to respond to internet trolls critical of her, tweeting, “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?” Then Sunday afternoon she tweeted a comical, eight-second video titled “3 Years Go Cardi B Talked About Her Future Baby.” In it, a clowning Cardi B feeds a “baby” a bottle of Champagne instead of formula, and dresses as a baby herself.

As well, on Facebook Sunday afternoon, she uploaded a 17-second cellphone video of herself at a party, singing along to her song “Best Life.”

Offset, 26, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of himself and Cardi B, writing in all capital letters “Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed.” The couple, who have dated since at least August 2017 became engaged in October 2017 during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where Offset dropped to one knee and proposed to her onstage.