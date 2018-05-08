A fan trying to get an autograph from Cardi B after the Met Gala was attacked by the rapper’s entourage early Tuesday, police officials said.

The 33-year-old man was attacked after he approached the pregnant rapper on the street on East 77th Street, near Madison Avenue, police said. Cops were then called at 2:15 a.m.

A video captured of the attack appeared to show the interaction turning into “a loud, boisterous... conversation,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Three men with Cardi B thought the interaction was an invasion of privacy, and quickly reacted.

“At some point three individuals run over and physically assault this individual,” Shea said, speaking at an unrelated news conference.

Shea said it appeared the man was punched and “goes down and then there’s a flurry of either additional punches or a kick to that individual.”

The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian and was in stable condition Tuesday, police said.

Police were looking to talk to the three men in Cardi B’s entourage for more information about the alleged incident, which was captured on video and first obtained by TMZ.

Shea said he had “the utmost confidence” that if an arrest was appropriate, “we will bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“It’s been proven over time, we have a very long reach and a very long memory,” he added.

The Bronx-born “Bodak Yellow” rapper attended the annual Met Gala — Manhattan’s biggest night in fashion — with fiance Offset.