TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Cardi B’s entourage attacks fan trying to get autograph, police source says

Three men with Cardi B thought the interaction was an invasion of privacy.

A fan was allegedly attacked by Cardi B's

A fan was allegedly attacked by Cardi B's entourage after the Met Gala early Tuesday, a police source says. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

A fan trying to get an autograph from Cardi B after the Met Gala was attacked by the rapper’s entourage early Tuesday, police officials said.

The 33-year-old man was attacked after he approached the pregnant rapper on the street on East 77th Street, near Madison Avenue, police said. Cops were then called at 2:15 a.m.

A video captured of the attack appeared to show the interaction turning into “a loud, boisterous... conversation,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Three men with Cardi B thought the interaction was an invasion of privacy, and quickly reacted.

“At some point three individuals run over and physically assault this individual,” Shea said, speaking at an unrelated news conference.

Shea said it appeared the man was punched and “goes down and then there’s a flurry of either additional punches or a kick to that individual.”

The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian and was in stable condition Tuesday, police said.

Police were looking to talk to the three men in Cardi B’s entourage for more information about the alleged incident, which was captured on video and first obtained by TMZ.

Shea said he had “the utmost confidence” that if an arrest was appropriate, “we will bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“It’s been proven over time, we have a very long reach and a very long memory,” he added.

The Bronx-born “Bodak Yellow” rapper attended the annual Met Gala — Manhattan’s biggest night in fashion — with fiance Offset.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

More Entertainment

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" picks up 'Justice for Hannah' in new '13 Reasons Why' trailer
Christiane Amanpour at the 2018 The National Amanpour's show permanently replaces Rose on PBS
Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths
"American Idol" contestant Jurnee will perform on the 'American Idol' tour returning to LI
John Dickerson is noted for asking penetrating questions Dickerson on replacing Rose on 'CBS This Morning'
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in USA's "Suits" 5 Meghan Markle TV roles