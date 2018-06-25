Cardi B confirms marriage to Offset

Pregnant rap star Cardi B on Monday confirmed a report earlier that day that she and rapper Offset of the group Migos had married secretly in September.

"This why i name my album 'Invasion of privacy' cause people will do the most to be nosey [sic] about your life," the Bronx-born rapper, 25, neé Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, tweeted.

She added in a graphical-text image, "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other. Was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!"

TMZ had posted the marriage certificate showing Cardi B and Offset, 26, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had married under their birth names on Sept. 20 in Atlanta, where Migos is based.

They had appeared to become engaged in October during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where Offset dropped to one knee and proposed to her onstage. Cardi B revealed her pregnancy on the April 7 edition of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," on which she was the musical guest.

"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" her graphical-text tweet continued. "Well now …at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."