Cardi B makes court appearance for strip club melee

Cardi B leaves Queens County Criminal Court on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press
Cardi B has made a brief appearance in a Queens courtroom in a case stemming from a strip club melee last fall.

The Grammy-nominated rapper's check-in lasted all of a minute Thursday. She's due back April 4 on misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges.

She posed for photographers lining the frigid courthouse steps.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 when she alleged argued with a 23-year-old female bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Cardi B is performing at a Super Bowl concert this week in Atlanta. She starts a Las Vegas residency in the spring.

