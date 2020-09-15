Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Hip-hop star Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband of three years, rapper Offset from the Atlanta-based group Migos.

HollywoodUnlocked.com, in a report later confirmed by People magazine, said Tuesday that under her birth name Belcalis Almanzar, the 27-year-old Cardi B had filed a divorce petition in Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgia. According to the filing, Offset, 28, born Kiari Cephus, is contesting the divorce. Neither has commented on social media. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4, People added.

The filing comes after high-profile accusations of Offset's infidelity through the years.

The couple had married secretly on Sept. 20, 2017, with Cardi B not confirming the marriage until June 2018, well into her pregnancy with the couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born that July 10.

Months earlier, in a since-deleted Jan. 8, 2018, tweet, the star had acknowledged Offset's infidelity, writing, "No, it's not right for a [expletive] to cheat…But what you want me to do? Go [expletive] me another [expletive]? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This [expletive] happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."

In December 2018, following the leak of alleged June texts between Offset and Instagram model Summer Bunni suggesting a threesome with female rapper Cuban Doll, Cardi B announced her marriage was ending.

"I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now, and we're really good friends and we're really good business partners, and he's always somebody that I run to, to talk, to and we got a lot of love for each other," the Grammy Award winner said in a since-deleted Instagram video. With a long sigh she added, "Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. It's just like I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know. I might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

She told People magazine in February 2019 that the couple had reconciled, saying they were "just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That's, like, our real big focus."